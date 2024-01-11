Spice – “The arrival of Vignali it was very important because he is an expert and flexible footballer, who particularly cares about the Spezia cause.” Starting from the latest purchase Luca D'Angelo. In the press conference preceding Como – Spezia he welcomed the arrival of the defender from La Spezia, before moving on to analyze the match.

“The team trained well during the break and even though we have some players who aren't at their best” he admits. Kouda will be missing, disqualified. But not Amian. The coach is very frank about the Frenchman's situation: “he only missed one training session because he felt back pain. There's no point in beating around the bush, we know that he asked to be sold, but he's a serious guy and he's willing to be there, so on Saturday he will unquestionably be involved in the match.” As well as Verde: “He has never expressed his desire to leave to me and I think he demonstrates it every day, working with great commitment, both in training and in matches. Moro, I read that he is leaving, but I would gladly keep him.”

The transfer market, in the middle of a repair session, remains a hot topic. “I am sure that the company will do what it has proposed to me” she admits. “These are complicated days for everyone. there are daily conversations with the club and we all agree that the team needs to be strengthened with at least one player from each department.”

Then there is the pitch: “Como are among the best teams in the championship and we will need a tough performance from all points of view; we can also do well in Lombardy on Saturday afternoon and I'm not saying this just to say it, but because I have the conviction and the team is ready to play the match with all the weapons it has.” The position in the ranking he concludes, “it's not good”. But “we have the weapons to go back. It takes time. It's a half marathon. We don't think we can save ourselves in the first five days of the return.”