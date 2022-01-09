Junko Enoshima, the character of Danganronpa, she is cheeky and trendy in this one cosplay by yayahan, one of the world’s most acclaimed cosplayers and the author of a book on cosplay culture.

yayahan it reproduces in an excellent way Junko Enoshima, both in the costume, a very fashionable school uniform (not for nothing the girl is called Ultimate Fashionista), and in the hairstyle, with that blonde hair that seems to be about to explode, despite the two braids.

Well thought out also pose, which incorporates the character’s boldness, as well as his multiple personality. Finally, note the setting of the photo: we are inside a school and the cosplayer is sitting on a desk, with a blackboard behind it. The perfect backdrop for Junko Enoshima.

The Danganronpa series is developed by Spike Chunsoft and over the years it has become a cult object for many players. These are visual novels that tell the story of Hope’s Peak Academy, a school that accepts only the best students on the entire planet, which becomes a real prison for the protagonists, forced to participate in a lethal game by a mysterious individual.