Time for discounts too Spike Chunsoft on Steam with the Japanese publisher putting its entire catalog on sale, including all the titles in the series Danganronpa , certainly his best known and most loved intellectual property. Fans will certainly be happy, given the particularity of many of the titles included in the discounts.

Lots of visual novels on sale

Spike Chunsoft's catalog is mainly composed of visual novel and Japanese role-playing games, with titles from other genres alongside. Some are truly excellent workmanship like STEINS;GATE, or YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. However, be careful because some of the works on sale have not been translated from Japanese.

Among the JRPGs we point out Zanki Zero: Last Beginning and Crystar, not exactly famous titles but still very valid.

That said, if you are interested in knowing all the offerswe refer you to the page Spike Chunsoft sale on Steam.