For every goal scored in amateur and professional football in November, the Danish football association DBU will donate money to migrant workers in Qatar. In this way, the DBU wants to contribute to improving working conditions in the country that will soon host the World Cup. For each goal, the association transfers 10 Danish kroner, converted just over 1.34 euros.
