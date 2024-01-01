Danes can hardly believe the sudden announcement of their hugely popular Queen Margrethe II that she will step down on January 14, chanting, “We didn't expect that!”.

Danish Stefan Teichert (30 years old) said after watching the Queen's speech on Sunday, “To say the least, I felt goosebumps. It was a real shock.”

Margaret II has repeatedly confirmed that she will not abdicate the throne, saying, “I will remain on the throne until my death.”

Danish Maria Ypersen (39 years old) said, “We were all shocked. We said to ourselves: Is that reasonable? We will cancel New Year's Eve.” She added, “The news occurred like a thunderbolt, as if a family member had died or something like that.”

For Rasmus Eliasen (21 years old), the evening was “sad and happy” at the same time.

“It is good that she is not leaving due to death,” he said, stressing that he is convinced that the country is “in safe hands” with the next king.

The 83-year-old Queen said yesterday evening, Sunday, in her traditional New Year’s speech, that she would hand over the baton to her son, due to her advanced age and health problems.

Margaret II underwent back surgery last February, which prevented her from appearing in public until April.

She said, “The surgery (…) raised questions about the future and whether the time has come to assign responsibilities to the next generation.”

At the age of 55, Crown Prince Frederick will take the name “Frederick X” after being declared king during an extraordinary council of state following his mother’s official abdication of the throne on January 14.

Jasper Vulpius (55 years old), a resident of the capital, Copenhagen, said that “her son is ready,” considering that the queen is a “strong woman” because she made the decision to step down.