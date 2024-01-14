with videoDenmark has a new king: Frederick X. At 2:12 PM, Queen Margrethe signed the document with which she abdicated the throne. Tens of thousands of Danes stood on the square in front of Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, where 45 minutes later the new royal couple Frederik and Mary appeared. The crowd received them with loud applause and cheers. Frederik became emotional and shed a tear.
