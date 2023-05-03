“Official” are those plants which, used in the “workshops” of apothecaries, were processed to then be used for medicinal, cosmetological or aromatic purposes. The rich and composite category also includes the dandeliona precious protagonist of the next episode of Il Gusto della Salute, the scientific study format on good food practices curated by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, under the aegis of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine and in collaboration with ADNKronos Salute.

Perennial and spontaneous plant, considered ‘weed’ due to its ability to spread uncontrollably even in cultivated land, the dandelion adapts well to any temperature and to the most diverse environmental contexts, freely proliferating in fields, meadows, uncultivated places , between the cracks in the sidewalks and along the streets. The plant, originally from the European continent, belongs to the Asteraceae family and is widespread in the Mediterranean regions. Characteristic is the small globe of soft horsehair, like a white ball of very fine hair, which derives from the ripening of the yellow inflorescences of the dandelion and which the wind disrupts making the single-seeded fruits, called ‘achenes’ fly far away, which will thus be able to disperse on long distances.

The whole plant is edible and finds numerous uses in the kitchen where it is used to prepare, in addition to precious herbal teas, also salads, pancakes or pickles. Among other things, many therapeutic virtues derive from its nutritional composition, above all concentrated in the roots, where it is possible to find abundant quantities of inulin, mineral salts, sterols, vitamins and bitter substances, which contribute to making the dandelion a medicinal plant par excellence, not randomly already widely used in ancient Arab and Chinese medicine.

The dandelion, its history, its many properties, its health effects but also its possible contraindications, will be discussed on Friday 5 May in episode number 70 of The Taste of Health.