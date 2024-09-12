The birth took place on Wednesday (11.Sep) in Porto Alegre (RS); congressmen have been together since 2023

Dandara, the first daughter of federal deputies, was born on Wednesday (11.Sep.2024) Fernanda Melchionna (Psol-RS) and Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP) in Porto Alegre (RS). The congressmen confirmed their relationship in May 2023.

Node Instagramthe deputy said that, after 35 hours of labor, she was rewarded with the love of her life. The father, on the other hand, said he experienced a unique emotion. “Already I am in love with my youngest daughter”, declared.

“We saw a girl come into the world who fought to be born, who at the crucial moment gave us a big scare, but she was a warrior and won”, the two said in a joint post on the social network.