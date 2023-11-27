MBS has announced that it is working on the animated transposition of Dandandana highly acclaimed work by Yukinobu Tatsu. The anime will debut in Japan during 2024, although a specific date has not yet been revealed at the moment. We find the studio responsible for its creation Science SARUwith Fūga Yamashiro who will be the director of this adaptation.

Among the anime staff we find Hiroshi Seko as screenwriter and supervising director, the composer kensuke ushio he will take care of the music, he will take care of the character design of the protagonists Naoyuki Onda while the design of the supernatural creatures and aliens will be by Yoshimichi Kameda.

We leave you now with the first teaser trailer for the anime Dandandanwishing you a good viewing as always!

Dandandan – Trailer

Source: MBS Street Anime News Network