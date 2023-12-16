The JUMP Party '24 currently underway also gave us a brand new trailer for the anime adaptation of DanDaDanin which it is finally possible to give a first listen to those who will be the voice actors, including:

Shion Wakayama will be Momo Ayase

will be Natsuki Hanae will be Okarun

will be Mayumi Tanaka will be Turbo-Granny

will be Kazuya Nakai will be Alien Serpo

As revealed by the trailer itself, the anime will officially begin airing in Japan in October 2024and you can count on Fūga Yamashiro (Tatami Time Machine Blues) to the management, Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan The Final Season, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Mob Psycho 100) as supervisor and in charge of the script Kensuke Ushio as a composer, Naoyuki Onda (Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc) to character design, and Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100) in charge of designing aliens and supernatural entities.

Created by Yukinobu Tatsu published in the digital magazine Shōnen Jump+the manga series DanDaDan is currently being published in Italy thanks to the publisher J-POP.

Ken Takakura, a high school student who believes in ghosts but not aliens, and Momo Ayase, his schoolmate who thinks the opposite, are about to give life to the most epic challenge ever. To determine which of the two was right, they agree to visit places linked to the occult and UFO sightings, certain of finding enough evidence to disprove the other. In their goals, however, both boys will be awaited by the same, shocking answer: neither of them, in reality, was wrong! The original training shonen with a supernatural twist that conquered Japan arrives in Italy, with action, irony and fan service.

Source: Official YouTube channel Street Anime News Network