Dancing with the stars: why didn’t Lorenzo Biagiarelli take part in the final?

Lorenzo Biagiarelli’s absence at the final of “Dancing with the Stars” caused discussion. The cook had already lost track of him on television after losing the repechage match against Luisella Costamagna, who then achieved the final victory. Even in yesterday’s episode, many didn’t fail to notice Lorenzo’s absence among the eliminated ranks.

For the moment, the chef, to whom Milly Carlucci has sent a special greeting and best wishes for a merry Christmas, has preferred to choose silence. Instead, her partner Selvaggia Lucarelli spoke about her, at the center of fierce controversies also in yesterday’s episode, in which she did not hide her exasperation at the behavior of the public who welcomed her critical judgments on the competitors with boos .

“Dancing ends tomorrow, I said no to all the invitations on TV to talk about the experience, as did Lorenzo (excluding Bortone)”, he said written the journalist on her social channels. “We weren’t interested in talking to each other beyond the program or overexposing ourselves, above all together. Dancing was enough. And I would have saved myself from summarizing this wonderful (!) experience if on Saturday, for the umpteenth time on the show, there hadn’t been a petty attempt to turn the truth upside down, i.e. to blame ME for how things went for Lorenzo . And that is, in simple terms, in a way that I would define as mortifying”.

“Attempts to play (they seriously) on the relationship with the dancer, random reproaches about how badly he treated her because you think, he didn’t take her out after 3 hours of rehearsals a day (think if a woman was forced to go out with her boss or a colleague, what do you think), then passed off as my succubus, then emotionless that he has to learn from others. Or ‘a boy’ (the boy is every day on Rai 1, I’m not). Accusations that caused very violent shitstorms on him,” added the juror.

“So in the end (strange!) not even my aunt votes for him anymore, he goes out, they don’t save him by sending Zanicchi to the final in his place between treasures and cards and they blame me. Frankly, I’ve already had a lot on my shoulders this year. Now, everything is fine, but enough with this self-absolutory game “you are obnoxious, whatever happens to Ballando you deserve it. You look for it. You name it. It’s your fault”. And if it’s someone else’s fault, he was joking. I’m just sorry I didn’t have the clarity, months ago, to say “That’s not a kind thought, nor the beginning of a funny story.” Pity. It was not possible for him to tell practically nothing about himself unlike the others, he spent two months just blocking blows and dancing for free, abused. And I’m really sorry about [Lorenzo] above all, who loved dancing (he had been asking me for years to go to a class together and I always NOT) and he didn’t deserve it. Yes, this is my fault ”, concluded Selvaggia, before the PS, in which she reiterated that Lorenzo“ defends himself very well but he is rightly already beyond and wants to move on. In this case I am defending myself, I hope it is clear ”.

Among the answers to the heartfelt defense of her partner, that of Antonella Clerici stands out, “It’s just a pity that Lorenzo didn’t come out for what he is… a truly special, generous, curious, intelligent person. And even in dancing / singing not bad. But this can be seen at noon and I really love him”