An episode full of events and emotions dancing with the Stars on Saturday 18 November 2023, the fifth of this edition, which opened with a tribute from the masters of the program to the tune of Flashdance…What A Feeling Of Irene Carareleased 40 years ago.

Dancing with the Stars, what happened in the fifth episode — After the withdrawal of Lino Banfi last week, the race led by Milly Carlucci began with an embrace between two competitors who had clashed in the past, Teo Mammuccari and Antonio Caprarica. Peace made?

The fifth episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023 confirmed the talent of Simona Ventura, Paola Perego and Wanda Nara, who also arrived this week on the podium of the final ranking of the evening. In the end, between the votes of the judges, the treasure and the social preferences, Antonio Caprarica, Carlotta Mantovan and Rosanna Lambertucci ended up in the play-off and the provisional elimination, with 10% of the preferences, went to the couple made up of Lambertucci and Simone Casula. See also Wanda-Icardi, peace made. Mauro writes: “I love you. Even the Disney stories…”

The ranking of the fifth episode — This is the ranking of the jury’s votes and the treasure chest:

Simona Ventura and Samuel Peron : 90 points (with 44 treasure) Paola Perego and Angelo Madonia : 70 points (with 45 treasure) Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca : 49 points Sara Croce and Luca Favilla : 40 points Antonio Caprarica and Maria Ermachkova : 40 points Lorenzo Tano and Lucrezia Lando : 37 points Carlotta Mantovan and Moreno Porcu : 35 points Teo Mammucari and Anastasija Kuz’mina : 31 points Giovanni Terzi and Giada Lini : 31 points Rosanna Lambertucci and Simone Casula : 28 points

Tensions and barbs between judges and competitors — Also during the fifth evening of dancing with the Stars there was no shortage of tension between judges and competitors, starting with Giovanni Terzicompeting with Giada Lini, and the judge Mariotto. Simona Ventura’s partner, before going on stage, had thrown a dig: “As long as the public wants it, I’ll be here”. Mariotto did not go lightly, “Tango is something in which there is a shared dialogue, a passion. That is not tango”, and awarded the couple a 5. See also Alfredo Morelos, chosen as the best player of the year in the Scottish Rangers

There were no shortages either digs between Selvaggia Lucarelli and Teo Mammuccari, already protagonists of several clashes during the previous episodes. The competitor performed a waltz with his adventure companion, Anastasija Kuz’mina, and the post-performance show was not lacking. The host took it out on Fabio Canino who didn’t appreciate the dance, then accused half-jokingly Mariotto of drinking vodka during the evening until the face to face with Lucarelli which ended with the 59-year-old’s apologies.

Before the episode’s verdict, Ivan Zazzaroni took the floor to remember the young woman Giulia Cecchettinfound dead yesterday after a week of searches: “It won’t be of any use, it won’t ease the pain but I, like everyone, have experienced terrible anguish in recent days and I imagine it will be terrible for his family too. Tragedies like these are shocking.”