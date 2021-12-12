Guest in Mara Venier’s living room, one of the historic dancers of Dancing with the Stars explained his decision to leave the famous talent show hosted by Milly Carlucci. Simone Di Pasquale, after sixteen years, will no longer be part of the cast: for what reason?

In the episode aired on Sunday December 12, 2021 from Sunday In, one of the guests invited by aunt Mara was the dancer Simone Di Pasquale; the historic dancer of Dancing with the Stars has decided to reveal to the public the reason that led him to abandon the famous talent.

Simone Di Pasquale “I no longer have that impudence”

“Because emotionally I no longer have that impudence of the 21-year-old who enters the track and wants to break everything, I have a more calm, rational approach. Sometimes they tell me: “You don’t feel emotions, you are tired”. Absolutely not, but I’ve lived through this program a lot, for 16 years. Me, Milly, Paolo Belli, two authors and Mariotto have been there from the beginning “. Read also: Domenica In, Mara Venier: Stefano De Martino “killed”, there will be Maria De Filippi

With these words, interviewed by Mara Venier, one of the historical dancers of Dancing with the Stars, Simone di Pasquale, told viewers about Sunday In the reasons that led him to decide to leave the famous talent which for 16 years was part of his life.

As specified by the same Simone, he together with Milly Carlucci, Paolo Belli, the juror Mariotto and two writers have been part of the show since the beginning but now he feels it is time for him to leave and perhaps seek new stimuli as his former colleague did Raimondo Todaro.

Mariotto absent after the scolding of Venier

Mara Venier, when By Pasquale he named the famous stylist of Venezuelan origins, he recalled the episode that always occurred in Sunday In in the previous episode in which the landlady scolded him for a decidedly out of place chuckle; aunt Mara he wanted to specify that the absence of Guillermo in his talk of December 12, 2021 it was due to an important professional commitment a Dubai:

“Mariotto is not that he did not come because I sent him to that country last Sunday” the words of Mara Venier.

Who knows if, to return to Simone, he too will have decided to leave the talent of Milly Carlucci because in search of new stimuli as well as done by Raimondo Todaro earlier this year; we remember in fact that Todaro is now the new dance teacher of the school Friends of Maria De Filippi.

It might interest you: Domenica In: for Mara Venier an encore wedding with a dress by Enzo Miccio