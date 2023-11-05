As usual, Teo Mammucari, one of the most disruptive contestants of this edition of Dancing with the Stars, does not send word. In yesterday’s episode, the host commented on Antonio Caprarica’s performance in his ironic style: “Milly, we wanted to compliment Caprarica’s 10th and Simona Ventura’s 5th: a fantastic jury! I didn’t see Caprarica, I saw a burning log and they gave it a 10. They don’t say it because they’re being good, a burnt log that speaks English.”

The journalist replied: “In any case, the question of voting is always independent of what happens at the moment.” Mammucari immediately interrupts him and adds: “Caprarica, but while you were dancing everyone offended you.” The former Rai correspondent instead underlined that since the broadcast began, he has made a lot of progress and the judges have recognized it. “As you understand, Teo Mammucari is a nice person but a liar, and usually, actors are often liars, now the problem is that this trunk, thanks to this carpenter…”, commented Caprarica.