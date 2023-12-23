They call it the beauty of live broadcast. Dancing with the Stars in crush, instead of the final broadcast techetechetè. The black background during the commercial break leaves viewers in suspense. What happened during the last episode of the program? The presenter's clarification comes immediately: «Technology can betray us, but we are here and we have not lost our determination and our enthusiasm. There was an interruption, but I'll pick up the thread.”

This was declared by Milly Carlucci as soon as we returned to the air with the final. She then gets confused while she presents, calling the results of the final already broadcast. The disoriented look towards the audience and the jury and the laughter after the complicit look with the challengers: «I can make mistakes too». Tension seems to have given way to order and the protagonists of the last episode return to challenge for the podium.