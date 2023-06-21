Dancing with the stars, Stefania Orlando’s appeal to Milly Carlucci: “I want to be part of the cast”

“At 18 I went to live alone. I’ve been a real estate agent for six years. One day I sold my house to a gentleman who worked in the Fininvest casting office, Mediaset was called that at the time. He convinced me to audition for Corrado’s Corrida ”. Stefania Orlando tells it, who reminded Corriere della Sera of her beginnings on television. In the interview, the presenter of programs such as “I fatti yours” and “Il lotto alle otto” retraced the stages of her career up to the experience of Big Brother Vip, launching a (joking) appeal to Milly Carlucci.

After her debut on the Fininvest networks, the showgirl recalled her transition to Rai and her experience as a valet on “Scomriamo che”, in 1994, when she got to know Fabrizio Frizzi (“an extraordinary person”): “Every day he asked me : ‘How are you?’ and she really cared. For a special on Sanremo she took me to take singing lessons from her music teacher and he paid for them ”.

His colleague at the time was Adriana Volpe, who he remembers as a true friend. “Even if when you are young you experience a sort of unmotivated competition. But I was always convinced that they were all more beautiful and good than me”.

Over the years there have been “many” fools that have happened in front of the cameras. “The first one that comes to mind is the one during the pickup truck game on Your Own Business. A viewer on the phone had to choose an envelope with a mysterious cash prize. He said he was blind, but I didn’t hear. And I offered him a television in exchange for some money. ‘I don’t want it, I don’t care’. And I undaunted: ‘But how? A nice color TV!’. ‘As I told you, I’m blind’. Oh my, what a mortification. My only excuse is that sometimes the audio is better at home than in the studio,” she said.

As far as the ballets are concerned, however, he does not remember any particular incidents. This is because “I can do everything in life but not dance”. “I’m a piece of wood, a log, completely uncoordinated,” she admitted. “This is why I would like to appeal to Milly Carlucci: ‘Please, take me to Dancing with the Stars, maybe I’ll finally learn something, I’ll melt. And in the meantime, you’ll have a lot of laughs.’ No really, dance and I are two separate entities”.

After two divorces, Stefania Orlando says she appreciates her new single life. “After all, I’ve never been afraid of loneliness, on the contrary, even as a couple I need to take my time and space. The truth is that if we weren’t tormented as children with the fairy tale of the elusive prince charming who runs to save us on a white horse, we women would soon discover that we can save ourselves and that we are complete even like this”.