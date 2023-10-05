Dancing with the stars | Sointu Borg was hospitalized at night

Sointu Borg says that she hopes to be able to train as usual for the weekend’s Dancing with the Stars program.

Media personality Chord Borg said early Thursday morning on his Instagram account that he had to be hospitalized during the night.

“I woke up in the night with such bad pains that I couldn’t get oxygen. We went to the hospital in an ambulance,” he writes in his publication in the app’s story section.

Borg says in his story, which can be viewed on Instagram within a day of the release, that he still hopes to be able to practice Sunday Dancing with the Stars for the period.

“Now let’s just hope that we can train normally before Sunday.”

Borg the year 2021 is known, among other things Deal– as the winner of the program.

At the moment, he is a star pupil of MTV3 Dancing with the Stars – in the dance program, where her partner is a dance teacher Henry Tanner.

The series is extremely popular: last week it was According to Finnpanel the most watched TV show in Finland all week. On average, more than 900,000 people watched the program at that time.

Borg’s hospitalization was reported earlier MTV News.