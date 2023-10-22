Dancing with the Stars, Selvaggia Lucarelli and Milly Carlucci’s Estoril blue dress

Andrea Giambruno’s Fuorionda broadcast on Strip the News they inevitably ended up at the center of Dancing with the Stars with Selvaggia Lucarelli asking Milly Carlucci if she was wearing a blue Estoril dress.

At the beginning of the first episode of the program broadcast on Rai 1 on the evening of Saturday 21 October, in fact, Selvaggia Lucarelli, confirmed in the role of judge alongside Carolyn Smith, Guillermo Mariotto, Fabio Canino and Ivan Zazzaroni, addressed the presenter Milly Carlucci stating: “Everyone is saying you’re wearing Estoril blue, do we mean it’s not Estoril blue?”.

“It’s a Royal blue” replied the presenter amid general laughter in the studio. “So it’s not even China blue” replied Selvaggia Lucarelli.

The journalist’s reference is obviously to the first outing of Strip the News on Andrea Giambruno in which the journalist and former partner of Giorgia Meloni, addressing his colleague Viviana Guglielmi, states: “Look at the beauty of this Estoril blue”.

“It’s a China blue” replies the colleague, but he doesn’t agree: “No, it’s called Estoril blue, China blue is something… it pisses me off… China. Her name is blue Estoril, a cultured woman like you. Blue China no, it doesn’t suit you: you are superior.”