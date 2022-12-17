Dancing with the Stars, the final: Selvaggia Lucarelli and Lorenzo Biagiarelli

Selvaggia Lucarelli makes fun of the possibility that her partner Lorenzo Biagiarelli could be rescued in view of the final Dancing with the Stars scheduled for Friday 23 December.

In fact, in the episode broadcast tonight, Saturday 17 December, a competitor eliminated from the program in recent weeks and his dance partner will have the opportunity to be rescued to play for the final victory next week.

Answering questions from her followers on Instagramthe journalist and juror of Dancing with the Starsshe affirmed, to those who asked her with which dancer her partner Lorenzo Biagiarelli would have had the best chance of reaching the final, that “He would have had some chance with another girlfriend”.

According to Selvaggia Lucarelli, therefore, Lorenzo Biagiarelli suffers from being his partner, which is why it is difficult for him to continue in the competition.

On who will be fished out, then, the journalist has no doubts by answering without hesitation: “Luisella Costamagna”.

The juror of Dancing with the Starsthen, reveals that the finalists of the program are all nice by adding “except one” with the smile.