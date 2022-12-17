Dancing with the Stars, Guillermo Mariotto did not apologize to Selvaggia Lucarelli

Selvaggia Lucarelli has returned to talk about the dispute with Guillermo Mariotto which took place in Dancing with the Stars revealing that the designer never privately apologized to her.

The story dates back to 26 November following a judgment by Lucarelli on Iva Zanicchi: “The risk is that she becomes squalid”.

“You’re behaving like an angry monkey for her boyfriend, who throws excrement at everyone,” Mariotto replied, insulting the journalist.

The following week, Guillermo Mariotto apologized to Selvaggia Lucarelli at the beginning of the episode. The designer had brought a gift to the juror, who replied: “I don’t want a gift, I’m still waiting for your apology”.

At that point Mariotto, with a smile, made amends: “I apologize with all my heart”. The journalist hinted at a smile, while remaining rather cold.

Now, however, a new detail emerges and it is provided by Selvaggia Lucarelli herself on hers profile Instagram. In fact, while she was answering questions from followers, a user asked her if Mariotto had apologized privately.

Selvaggia Lucarelli’s answer leaves no room for interpretation. In fact, the journalist replied with a curt “No”.