Dancing with the Stars has now reached more than 16 editions, in all these years there are not a few professionals who have taken part in the show. Among them, the historical faces are Simone di Pasquale and Sara di Vaira who have decided that they will abandon Milly Carlucci’s programs forever.

The news was given by those directly interested in making the announcement. The first was Simone di Pasquale who in the race with Bianca Gascoigne decided to let everyone know:

I would like to be able to dance all my life but it is not possible. I’ve done my time, after 16 years it could be the last performance. My connection with this program is total. I would like to be able to close with a final. It’s not that I don’t want to do it anymore, I would do it for my whole life but there is a time for everything and you have to accept the changes. This is another phase.

Wild Lucarelli was not silent and did not miss the opportunity to leave a dig with Raimondo Todaro as well: “You know that someone has already gone away recently and I uncorked the sparkling wine, but in your specific case, however, I am very sad.“

For you it’s different, you are perhaps the only person with whom I have not even had a fight in here. I’ve always told you that in my opinion you are the most charismatic and the best at adapting to those who dance with you. You’ve always valued anyone who danced with you.

Sara di Varia also seems to want to hang up her shoes and after being eliminated last night it could be the last time she danced in the Rai 1 talent show. Milly Carlucci he commented on this farewell: “Sara is one of the pillars of this edition and if it is true that this will be your last year, we will be missing a leg from now on”.