Milly Carlucci has decided to give a gift to all the passionate spectators of Dancing with the Stars, revealing today, August 15th, the first competitor of the new edition. In the past few hours on the social channels of Dancing with the Stars, the first competitor of the new edition has been announced. We are talking about Ricky Tognazzi, the director, actor and film producer who will be accompanied by his inseparable wife, Simona Izzo.

In the presentation video we see the director who is desperately trying to study in view of his new adventure as a dancer, but his wife keeps asking him incessantly for information on what he is studying, how he is doing and if he is ready. At the umpteenth question, Ricky lets himself go to a release: “Everything hurts, I have lactic acid! Let me study in peace “, to the amused laughter of Simona Izzo who will follow him “from the sidelines” during the journey to Dancing with the Stars.