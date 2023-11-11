Dancing with the Stars, Ricky Tognazzi insults Mariotto behind the scenes | VIDEO

The fourth episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023 promises to be fiery. In fact, in the last few hours an outburst by Ricky Tognazzi has emerged in which he addresses the talent judge Guillermo Mariotto in a not very kind way. “Did you give Simona a 5? But who gave it? Mariotto? Oh well, Mariotto is an idiot, his brain has gone to pieces – the words of Ricky Tognazzi in the video that went viral on social media -. But the thing he said about me and Simona? He really blew his mind. He said that he dreamed of a love triangle with me and Simona”.

Ricky Tognazzi seriously insults Guillermo Mariotto backstage at #Dancing with the Stars: “An idiot, his brain has gone to waste!”. pic.twitter.com/BnI1adBreo — Italian TV (@TV_Italiana) November 10, 2023

The reference concerns the intervention of Mariotto who during the last live broadcast of Dancing with the Stars had said: “I thought of Tognazzi, Izzo and Tove. I also tried to imagine a triangle. But then I fell asleep. After this fantasy I actually slept.” Who knows if tonight, November 11, during the fourth episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023 we will return to the issue. Nerves could certainly be on edge…