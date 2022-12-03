After last week’s bad words, Guillermo Mariotto apologized to his colleague on the jury at Ballando con le stelle Selvaggia Lucarelli. As you will remember, Mariotto had intervened after the journalist had defined Iva Zanicchi as “sleazy”. “You are behaving like an angry monkey for her boyfriend, who throws excrement at everyone,” criticized the historic judge.

Strong words that Lucarelli certainly didn’t let slip on him. So at the beginning of yesterday’s episode, December 2, there was at least an attempt at clarification between the two, after Alberto Matano had also underlined the importance of showing respect. Mariotto then tried to fix it by bringing a Christmas present to all the jurors.

For Carolyn Smith a puppet in the shape of a Yorkshire, for Rossella Erra a flamingo, for Selvaggia Lucarelli, coincidentally, a monkey. The reporter seems to have little appreciated her ironic thought: “I don’t want a gift, I’m still waiting for your apology”. At that point Mariotto, with a smile, made amends: “I apologize with all my heart”. The journalist hinted at a smile, while remaining rather cold. Peace made?