Dancing with the Stars, the Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca couple surprisingly wins

Surprisingly, it was the couple Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca who won the 17th edition of “Dancing with the Stars”. In the final, which ended around 1.30 tonight, the two competitors who had been drawn in the previous episode prevailed, winning the final challenge with the model and actor Alessandro Egger and the dancer Tove Villfor.

An episode once again marked by controversy, in which Selvaggia Lucarelli did not hide her exasperation with the behavior of the public, who greeted her critical judgments on the competitors, including the winners, with bursts of boos. Controversy that reached the final award ceremony, in which Selvaggia was absent from the scene.

On the last step of the podium were the Italian-French presenter and DJ Ema Stokholma and the dancer and choreographer Angelo Madonia, a couple also in real life, ahead of Alex Di Giorgio and Moreno Porcu. The professional swimmer and the teacher were the first two men, both openly homosexual, to have danced together in the show, hosted by Milly Carlucci and Paolo Belli. The ranking is the result of the vote of the technical jury led by Carolyn Smith, supported not only by Selvaggia Lucarelli, but also by Guillermo Mariotto, Fabio Canino, Ivan Zazzaroni, and the public at home, who expressed themselves directly on the official social profiles of the transmission. In the last episode, the “Aiello” prize was also awarded to the couple with the highest number of play-offs, the one formed by Dario Cassini and Lucrezia Lando.

For the winning duo, the road to victory was not without bumps. During the rehearsals, the journalist and TV presenter had in fact been injured and already from the second episode she had been forced to dance with a knee brace. In the live broadcast of last October 29, the two had decided to delay, given that Costamagna’s physical conditions did not seem to improve.

The couple, incited by the public and encouraged by the good results of the jury, held out until November 12, when the journalist, on crutches, announced her intention to withdraw. The rules of the show then allowed the two another chance and the repechage, which arrived on December 17th. Costamagna’s dance partner was maestro La Rocca, dancer and choreographer making his debut at “Dancing with the stars” in Italy, but already winner of the editions of the show in Belgium in 2019 and 2020 and Ireland in 2022.