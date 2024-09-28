Luca Barbareschi in tears in the first episode of Dancing with the Stars. And it is above all the fault (or merit) of Selvaggia Lucarelli. The 68-year-old actor debuts on the Raiuno show with a boogie: the performance excites the judges, who pass the performance with flying colours. “While you were dancing, you looked like a twenty-year-old boy. There was no age in your performance, you moved like a twenty-year-old…”, says Lucarelli.

The words make the competitor move: “I made Barbareschi cry without insulting him, incredible”, says the writer. “It’s being able to do this job forever, it’s the most beautiful job in the world”, says Barbareschi, explaining the emotions he felt.