Lino Banfi in tears in the first episode of Dancing with the Stars. The actor makes his debut in the Raiuno program, with the first episode broadcast today, and is moved by thinking of his wife Lucia, who passed away in February. The image of the actor’s wife appears in the background at the end of the performance. “I promised my children that I wouldn’t cry, but how do you do that? Sorry, I didn’t want to get to the point of pietism…”, says Banfi, 87 years old, after performing the waltz.

“I don’t want to fall into this, it’s a situation that affects billions of families. I recently celebrated 61 years of marriage, we’ve known each other since we were children. I feel as if a piece of my skin has been torn off, the wound is too fresh … excuse me,” says Banfi.

“I am the cynic of the group, I always try to see the flaw in things and people. In recent years I have seen so many people exploit and monetize pain, take advantage of their own fragilities to attract empathy and solidarity. This evening, not even a cynic like I saw a little piece of all this. I saw honesty in this pain”, says Selvaggia Lucarelli.