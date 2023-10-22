Dancing with the Stars, Lino Banfi is moved by remembering his wife Lucia

Moments of great emotion during the first episode of Dancing with the Starsbroadcast on Rai 1 on the evening of Saturday 21 October, with Lino Banfi who, during his performance, remembered his wife Lucia Zagaria, who recently passed away due to an incurable disease.

The actor, among the contestants of the talent show, danced a waltz with the teacher Alessandra Tripoli while behind him, on an LED, the image of his beloved wife was projected.

A performance that moved Lino Banfi himself, but also the other protagonists of the show. “It’s like tearing off a piece of skin, the wound is still fresh – declared the interpreter at the end of the performance – I know it’s a pain that affects many people, I don’t want to fall into this. However, I had recently celebrated 61 years of marriage with her, after 10 years of engagement, we knew each other as kids.”

“I promised my children I wouldn’t cry, but how do you do that? Sorry, I didn’t want to get to the point of pietism” concluded Lino Banfi.

The performance was particularly appreciated by the judges of Dancing with the Stars – Carolyn Smith, Guillermo Mariotto, Fabio Canino, Selvaggia Lucarelli and Ivan Zazzaroni – who awarded the actor with fifty total points.