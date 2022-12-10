Dancing with the stars, Ivan Zazzaroni stings Selvaggia Lucarelli: “She’s a bit soured”

Still controversy in Dancing with the Stars. In anticipation of the next episode of the programme, which will not be broadcast tonight but on Saturday 17 December, judge Selvaggia Lucarelli has received yet another “attack” of the season. This time, it was Ivan Zazzaroni who had her say about the journalist who, during an interview with Un Giorno da Pecora (Rai Radio Uno), had little tender words towards her colleague, calling her a “provocateur” who, however, was “a bit soured”.

While talking about Dancing with the Stars, Ivan Zazzaroni said that Selvaggia Lucarelli “is a provocateur, it’s kind of her role. She has this poison that she sometimes puts inside, she is very bright and intelligent from this point of view. Let’s just say she made all of us much nicer.” Then he added: “I find it a tad bit changed, a little soured from this point of view”.

The Ballando judge then commented on the path of Biagiarelli (Lucarelli’s boyfriend) to Dancing with the Stars. During the various episodes, Selvaggia has on several occasions accused the other members of the jury of having given unfair treatment to her partner. There have been several squabbles on the subject, both in the episode and on social media. “He says we played against Lorenzo, who is also very nice to me – said Zazzaroni-. He doesn’t dance badly but there are those who dance better ”, she ruled. Will there be an answer? We just have to wait for the next episode of the show or maybe an extra program rerun of Selvaggia.

