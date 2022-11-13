It all started with a Twitter complaint by Selvaggia Lucarelli, the journalist and juror of Dancing with the Stars, who, reviewing part of the episode of the show aired last night on Rai Uno, noticed an unexpected detail during the clip of Enrico’s training Montesano. The actor wore a black T-shirt with the Decima Mas logo depicted and on the back the writing ‘Memento Aude Semper’, the famous Latin phrase coined by Gabriele D’Annunzio with which the poet paid homage to the Mas motorboats ( Torpedo armed motorboat) in use in the Great War. Lucarelli always reports that this symbolism is used in neo-fascist circles.



00:21