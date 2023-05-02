Dancing with the Stars, Fabio Canino’s dig at Selvaggia Lucarelli

Fabio Canino returns to talk about Dancing with the Stars not sparing a dig at his juror colleague Selvaggia Lucarelli.

Despite the fact that the program has been over for several months, in fact, the controversies inherent in the program and the bickering between the journalist and the other members of the jury of the Rai 1 broadcast have not yet subsided.

Interviewed by Gay.itIndeed, Fabio Canino declared: “If in the other editions each judge gave his vote and it ended there, this year at the end of each judgment there was Selvaggia who gave his opinion on the judgment of his colleague”.

“However, we’re talking about a jury made up of different people, who come from different experiences, what you see is true, that’s exactly what happens, there’s nothing fake. If one evening you are pissed you can see that you are pissed off” added the conductor.

And on the possibility that Selvaggia Lucarelli may not be part of the next edition of the broadcast, Fabio Canino’s comment is lapidary: “I don’t have the faintest idea, I’m telling you honestly. I have other things to think about.”