Let’s start from the end: in the episode of dancing with the Stars there was a new elimination. After the first few weeks without elimination, the Rai 1 reality talent show began to reduce the number of competitors. At the bottom of the jury’s votes including treasure and surprise test, there were the couples Giovanni Terzi and Giada Lini and Teo Mammucari Anastasia Kuzmina. But they go to the play-off Paola Perego – Angelo Madonia and Giovanni Terzi – Giada Lini, Mammucari saved by social votes.

After the new test, the audience at home (still awake) preferred Simona Ventura’s partner in life to that of TV (Perego-Ventura host Intercom Rai 2 Sunday morning). Terzi survived with 61% of the votes. Paola Perego is the third eliminated after Rosanna Lambertucci and Ricky Tognazzi (Lino Banfi instead retired). But what was the ranking?