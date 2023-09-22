“Dancing with the Stars” dancer Anastasia Kuzmina harassed at the post office: “I was feeling bad”

“Wolves can be found at all hours.” Anastasia Kuzmina, star of “Dancing with the Stars”, wanted to report on her Instagram stories an episode of harassment that occurred during a normal visit to a post office.

“I’ve been trying to shoot this video for half an hour so I’ll keep it short. I was at the post office sending a package, Monday at half past twelve. They call me to a teller and the teller was busy doing something. While I’m filling out the papers, he asks me: ‘But do you know how to cut videos when you’re younger? How you do it? Can you help me?’” the dancer recalled. “I tell him, ‘Okay, sure.’ And he says to me: ‘Are you scandalized?’ And I don’t wonder why, maybe he intended to cut the videos, I just wanted to get out of there as soon as possible, he hands me the phone and there was his member”.

“I’ll make it as short as possible. On Monday itself I didn’t do anything special, I was too sick and I ran home. On Tuesday I returned and reported everything that happened to the director. I’m ashamed of not having reacted immediately and running away, I often run away from these situations. I’m ashamed that I didn’t do something immediately. Six months ago, for example, I was chased in broad daylight by a guy who attacked me. Even in that case I didn’t report it immediately, I ran away. So to say that you don’t only meet wolves at two in the morning when you’re undressed, you meet wolves at all hours and what many don’t understand is that a woman is always afraid”