Another controversy during the final of Dancing with the stars 2022. Once again the protagonist Selvaggia Lucarelli who responded to the audience present in the studio. The juror was unleashed by some moans mixed with buu that came from the audience when she began to have her say on the couple Alex Di Giorgio and Moreno Porcu who had performed shortly before. “This little theater has become cloying. Enough. I’m not talking anymore,” the reporter said as she removed the microphone from in front of her.

“What can I say? What are they good? Well done – he then added -. From now on they are all good for me. I am unable to speak, to finish a speech…”. Then other buu from the public who further altered Lucarelli: “The person who makes the public make faces, please stop … I’m tired, I want to finish a thought and I can’t”.

At that point Milly Carlucci tried to restore calm by asking Selvaggia to finish his speech. “I don’t finish anything,” ruled the juror. The word then passed to Mariotto who said: “I didn’t like them”, without receiving boos or grunts from the audience. “No boo for Mariotto. Strange…”, Lucarelli then argued.