Luca sguazzini was struck by three cerebral ischemias, now he is still in hospital for further tests.

In the last few hours there has been a lot of apprehension towards the model and photomodel Luca Sguazzini. The boy, who had been the protagonist of the TV show Dancing with the stars in 2016, was hit three times by a ‘cerebral ischemia. The same program conducted by Milly Carlucci had spread the news through a press release.

Cerebral ischemia is a condition that affects the brain in which following the event the blood flow is interrupted. Lack of oxygen can lead to brain tissue death and later in severe cases a stroke ischemic.

Luca, a 34-year-old young man, had participated in the edition of the program dancing with the teacher Veera Kinnunen. Together with her he had placed third in the final standings. The spread of the incident took place on the day of November 1st.

Obviously given the gravity of the affair, the doctors had decided to subject the young man to a series of investigations. These checks will serve to predict risk situations for the young person.

Sguazzini recently became a father, he is supported by his family and his partner Sara Bertagnolli. Many messages for him on social media from his friends, colleagues and the rest of the people who love him.

Luca had participated in the edition in which Platinette, Rita Pavone, Asia Argento and Salvo Sottile were also seen as protagonists. There was also no shortage of reactions from their posts and messages for their former colleague friend on the program.

Through the investigations i doctors they will also be able to understand what were the triggers that caused these three ischemias. Thanks to these checks it will be decided which will be the best way to follow for his health.

Everyone is cheering for him and hoping he can recover as soon as possible. Meanwhile, his partner and his beautiful daughter named Light they are waiting for him at home and can’t wait to have him back with them.

