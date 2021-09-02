In the past few hours, new rumors have come out about the next edition of the famous talent show hosted by Milly Carlucci; Dancing with the Stars this year could host a face much loved by Rai viewers, the presenter Caterina Balivo.

A piece of news is leaking on the web that would please the viewers of the first national network; Caterina Balivo, one of the most loved and followed by the public conductors, could take part in the new edition of Dancing with the Stars. As a dancer? Not really..

Caterina Balivo at Dancing with the Stars

The rumors continue on the now imminent new edition of Dancing with the Stars; Milly Carlucci, together with his entire team, he is finalizing the details of his show and we are sure that once again he will surprise us with engaging and breathtaking performances.

Among the news leaked in the past few hours that would concern the famous talent show of Rai 1, there is also the one he would like Caterina Balivo in the cast of the program; to reveal the indiscretion would have been the well-known gossip weekly Vero which also specifies that Catherine however, it will not be among the competitors.

So what role will the 41-year-old model play on the show?

Apparently Catherine it will have a completely new role that no one has ever played in the program before; at the moment, what he would think for her Milly, we are not given to know and therefore remains top secret but it still seems quite certain that the Bailiff it will be.

Catherine moreover she would have been reconfirmed in the jury of the other great program of the Carlucci that is The Masked Singer.

Jacobs at Dancing too?

Among the well-known faces that this year will be part of the new cast of Dancing with the Stars apparently there will also be an Olympic champion: Marcell Jacobs, gold at Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 100 meters and in the relay.

Jacobs however, he will not be one of the competitors in the competition but will have the role of dancer for a night; the athlete explained that it would be too demanding for him to go out on the track every week also because, by jokingly replying on social media, he does not want to make too many “bad figures that would erase in an instant all the years of work used to build his credibility”.

Finally, we remind you that the appointment with the new edition of Dancing with the Stars is set for Saturday 16 October in the early evening on Rai 1.