Dancing with the Stars, because Fabio Canino is not in the studio: the reason

In the episode of Dancing with the Stars aired this evening, Saturday 19 November 2022, Fabio Canino is not present in the studio as usual, but connected from home: why is the juror not present in the studio?

The reason is very simple: Fabio Canino tested positive for Covid, which is why he will follow and judge the performances of the VIP dancers directly from home.

The Dancing with the Stars juror himself gave the news through his own profiles social: “Obviously I’m positive, fortunately nothing serious but for everyone’s safety I’m at home where they are bringing me the pallets with an armored van”.

Tonight’s episode already began with a terrible mourning for one of the other jurors, Selvaggia Lucarelli, who just a few hours ago lost her mother, who had been ill with Alzheimer’s for some time and whose physical conditions worsened after contracting the Covid.

Right at the beginning of the episode, the presenter of Dancing with the Stars, Milly Carlucci, shook hands with Selvaggia Lucarelli to offer her condolences on behalf of the entire program.