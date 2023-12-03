Let’s find out together what happened and how the presenter is now

Over the last few hours the name of Simona Ventura is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? During the episode of Dancing with the Stars aired on Saturday 2 December, the presenter was the protagonist of a bad fall: let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Simona Ventura falls at Dancing with the Stars. As already mentioned, during the episode of the program aired on Saturday 2 December, the hostess Milly Carlucci showed viewers a video that worried everyone. These were the presenter’s words about it:

I don’t know if you saw his torn sock. she’s very punk, but there’s a reason she was ripped. Now we’ll show you a video and you’ll understand everything that happened. What you see happened yesterday. She just crashed to the ground. Are you very punk? It’s not so much punk, it made us scared. She risked a lot, she took one of those beatings. I want to tell the children that their mother didn’t do anything to herself. Miraculous, she fell like a tree. Yes it was a bad fall backwards.

At this point the person concerned intervened and responded to Milly Carlucci with these words:

Now you’ve seen what I’ve done. Yes it’s a miracle that he’s fine now. But I want to say that I didn’t do anything to myself and that I’m really fine. I fell back, Samuel caught me at the last minute, but unfortunately I hit my head. But I’m fine, I obviously have a very hard head.

After the episode, Simona Ventura shared some moments on her social profiles that portray her falls.