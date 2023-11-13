Nerves on edge at Dancing with the Stars. Protagonists Teo Mammucari and Antonio Caprarica, contestants on the Rai 1 Saturday night show. It seems that it was necessary to physically separate the two. “Caprarica is a log that speaks English, burned. He is a dog, Caprarica you are a molossian,” Mammucari would have said ironically after the performance.

Words said with the usual style of the Roman presenter, which however evidently did not go down well with the historic Rai correspondent: “I am a Molosser but a gentleman. You’re a bit rude. And in my opinion you would do well to take some lessons in manners. You annoyed me,” he replied angrily. Milly Carlucci tried to add water to the fire by closing the connection. According to what was reported by the Davide Maggio website, upon returning to the Hall of Stars the situation would have degenerated.

“Mammuccari came across an enraged Caprarica and the two started beating each other up. The insults, however, at a certain point were such as to bring them into too close a face-to-face situation; those present were forced to physically separate them. Teo, quite upset, was even taken away from the hall of stars”, we read on the portal. At the moment no comments have been received from the protagonists or the presenter.