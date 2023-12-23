Dancing with the Stars 2023, winner: the couple who won the final

Who are the winners of Dancing with the Stars 2023? Today, Saturday 23 December 2023, the tenth episode (the final) of the 18th edition of the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci was broadcast on Rai 1. At the end of the episode, the winning contestants of this edition were announced. The couple formed by triumphed Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca. In second place Simona Ventura and Samuel Peron.

In third place, tied, were the couples: Teo Mammucari and Anastasia Kuzmina and Lorenzo Tano and Lucrezia Lando.

Playing for the title were the couples formed by Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca, Simona Ventura and Samuel Peron, Teo Mammucari and Anastasia Kuzmina, Sara Croce and Luca Favilla, Lorenzo Tano and Lucrezia Lando, Giovanni Terzi and Giada Lini.

THE RANKING

Below is the ranking of the tenth (final) episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023 (without the votes of the audience at home):

Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca Simona Ventura and Samuel Peron Lorenzo Tano and Lucrezia Lando; Teo Mammucari and Anastasia Kuzmina Sara Croce and Luca Favilla Giovanni Terzi and Giada Lini Rosanna Lambertucci and Simone Casula

Competitors

We saw the winner of Dancing with the Stars 2023, but who are the contestants who took part in the competition? In total, 12 VIP competitors are called upon to compete in dance, flanked by professional male and female dancers. Judging their performances by the feared jury made up of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Carolyn Smith and Guillermo Mariotto. Which couples are competing? Here is the complete list:

Carlotta Mantovan-Moreno Porcu

Teo Mammucari-Anastasia Kuzmina

Simona Ventura-Samuel Peron

Rosanna Lambertucci-Simone Casula

Paola Perego-Angelo Madonia

Lorenzo Tano (son of Rocco Siffredi)-Lucrezia Lando

Wanda Nara-Pasquale La Rocca

Ricky Tognazzi-Tove Villfor

Lino Banfi-Alessandra Tripoli

Antonio Caprarica-Maria Ermachkova

Giovanni Terzi-Giada Lini

Sara Croce-Luca Favilla

Streaming and TV

We saw the couples and winners of Dancing with the Stars 2023 today (23 December 2023), but where to see the episodes live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 8.35pm for ten episodes starting from 21 October 2023. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (subject to email or social network registration) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. You can catch up on episodes and performances at any time thanks to the on demand function.