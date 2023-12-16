Seven couples will compete for victory in the 18th edition of Dancing with the Stars which will be broadcast on Saturday 23 December 2023 on Rai 1. The names of the finalists were announced at the end of the ninth episode of the program hosted by Milly Carlucci.

The names of the finalists

Competing for the title of best dancers will be: Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca; Simona Ventura and Samuel Peron; Sara Croce and Luca Favilla; Teo Mammucari and Anastasia Kuzmina; Lorenzo Tano and Lucrezia Lando and, after a wild play-off to the rhythm of samba and merengue, the couple Giovanni Tersi-Giada Lini who beat the one composed of Rosanna Lambertucci-Simone Casula, who then returned among the finalists thanks to the wild card used by Simone Di Pasquale.