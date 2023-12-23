Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca are the winners of Dancing with the Stars 2023. The final of the 18th edition of the program hosted by Milly Carlucci together with Paolo Belli was broadcast live on Rai1 on Saturday 23 December.

The final

Seven couples reached the final: Teo Mammucari and Anastasia Kuzmina, Simona Ventura and Samuel Peron, Giovanni Terzi and Giada Lini, Lorenzo Tano and Lucrezia Lando, Sara Croce and Luca Favilla, Rosanna Lambertucci and Simone Casula, Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca.

After the performances the protagonists, supported by their teachers, as always compared themselves with the votes of the jury, led by Carolyn Smith. Alongside her, Guillermo Mariotto, Fabio Canino, Ivan Zazzaroni and Selvaggia Lucarelli. Then there is room for the judgment of the tribunes of the people: Rossella Erra, Simone Di Pasquale and Sara Di Vaira. The presence of Alberto Matano, host of 'La vita in diretta', is unmissable.

After the performances of all the couples it was the turn of the first eliminated: Rosanna Lambertucci, Sara Croce and Giovanni Terzi, joint fifth place.

Then we moved on to the challenges between the couples remaining in the competition: Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca against Lorenzo Tano and Lucrezia Lando and Simona Ventura and Samuel Peron against Teo Mammucari and Anastasia Kuzmina, with their warhorses. The public at home also voted.

The first challenge was won by Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca, the second by Simona Ventura and Samuel Peron. The two couples competed for first place in a thrilling dance duel in which they gave their all and truly until their last breath given the intensity of the performances. At the end, the winning couple was announced.

The special jury prize went to Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca, the 'Paolo Rossi' prize to Simona Ventura and Samuel Peron.

Emotions and surprises

During the episode there was an unexpected event with a sudden interruption after midnight which forced Rai1 to broadcast advertisements and sketches by Techetechetè. “The electrical system failed” explained Milly Carlucci on social media. Then she returned to the air and commented: “It's incredible, it happens even in the best families, technology can betray us.” The evening held emotions and surprises. Rocco Siffredi was moved to tears by his son Lorenzo, Milly Carlucci spoke of the upcoming paternity of the master dancer Simone Di Pasquale, Wanda Nara cried remembering her grandfather to whom she was very close.

Guests of the last episode will be Alberto Angela, who on 25 December will lead the Rai1 audience on a fascinating journey to discover Paris by night with the program 'Stanotte a…', and dancers for a night Alessandro Siani and Cristiana Capotondi, protagonists at the cinema since January 1st 2024 with the comedy 'It happens even in the best families'.