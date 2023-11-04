Dancing with the Stars 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see today’s episode

Tonight, Saturday 4 November 2023, at 8.35 pm on Rai 1, the third episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023 will be broadcast, the program hosted by Milly Carlucci consisting of ten episodes. This is the 18th edition of the popular dancing show, which sees 12 VIPs try their hand at dancing accompanied by as many professional dancers. Where to watch Dancing with the Stars 2023 live on TV and streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The show, as mentioned, airs tonight, Saturday 4 November 2023, at 8.35 pm on Rai 1, immediately after Tg1.

Dancing with the Stars 2023 live streaming

Not just TV. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (subject to email or social network registration) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. Don’t know how to use RaiPlay? Don’t panic, we’ll explain it to you. Starting the live streaming of Dancing with the Stars or another program or film is very simple: once on the site, register. Done? Perfect, now click on the drop-down menu at the top left, a series of items will open, click on live. Once in the section select Rai 1 and enjoy the show. You can catch up on episodes at any time thanks to the on-demand function.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Dancing with the Stars 2023 live on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? In total, 10 episodes will be broadcast, all live on Saturday evenings on Rai 1 starting from 21 October 2023 at 8.35 pm, immediately after Tg1. The final will be played on Saturday 23 December 2023, on Christmas Eve. Here is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):