Dancing with the Stars 2023: previews and guests of the second episode, 28 October

This evening, Saturday 28 October 2023, at 8.35 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023 will be broadcast, the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci and now in its 18th edition. Twelve VIP competitors are ready to get involved, accompanied by as many professional dancers. The feared jury of Dancing with the Stars 2023 will evaluate their performances, with the very confirmed Carolyn Smith, Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Selvaggia Lucarelli and Guillermo Mariotto. But let’s see together all the previews and guests of the second episode tonight, 28 October 2023.

Previews and guests

Twelve VIPs, led by the historic masters of the program and some new entries, true international dance stars. Well-known personalities with a strong personality, ready to get involved to give the public a show not to be missed. Each of them will bring something new to the dance floor, not only dance potential and technique, but also aspects of their personality that they have never before shown in public. These are the couples on the track: Carlotta Mantovan-Moreno Porcu, Teo Mammucari-Anastasia Kuzmina, Simona Ventura-Samuel Peron, Rosanna Lambertucci-Simone Casula, Paola Perego-Angelo Madonia, Lorenzo Tano (son of Rocco Siffredi)-Lucrezia Lando, Wanda Nara -Pasquale La Rocca, Ricky Tognazzi-Tove Villfor, Lino Banfi-Alessandra Tripoli, Antonio Caprarica-Maria Ermachkova, Giovanni Terzi-Giada Lini, Sara Croce-Luca Favilla.

Each of these couples could be eliminated at the end of the episode, but, after a few weeks, they will all have the opportunity to return to the competition provided, however, that they continue to study with commitment and consistency. Guest of this second episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023, as Dancer for a Night, will be Pooh.

Judges

The jury is confirmed: we find Fabio Canino, Ivan Zazzaroni, Guillermo Mariotto, Carolyn Smith and Selvaggia Lucarelli. As part of the popular jury, alongside Rossella Erra are Simone Di Pasquale and Sara Di Vaira.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the previews and the guests, but where to see the first episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023 on TV and streaming? The show will be broadcast on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 8.35 pm for ten episodes starting from 21 October 2023. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (subject to email or social media registration network) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. Don’t know how to use RaiPlay? Don’t panic, we’ll explain it to you. Starting the live streaming of Dancing with the Stars or another program or film is very simple: once on the site, register. Done? Perfect, now click on the drop-down menu at the top left, a series of items will open, click on live. Once in the section select Rai 1 and enjoy the show. You can catch up on episodes at any time thanks to the on-demand function.

Social

The program is also very active on social media where various contents are posted and through which it is possible to vote. What are the official channels? Here they are: