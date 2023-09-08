New arrival in the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2023. It is Carlotta Mantovan: second in Miss Italia 2001, journalist and wife of a man who is still in the hearts of all Italians today, Fabrizio Frizzi. Just Fabrizio had inaugurated ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a competitor of the first edition. Waiting to know the next ‘Stars’, the 18th edition, conducted by Milly Carlucci, broadcast starting October 21 on Rai 1, sees confirmed so faras well as Carlotta Mantovan, Ricky Tognazzi, Rosanna Lambertucci, Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi.