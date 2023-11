Dancing with the Stars 2023, eliminated: who was eliminated after the fourth episode, November 11th

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 2023 during tonight’s episode? Today, Saturday 11 November 2023, the fourth episode of the 18th edition of the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci aired on Rai 1. At the beginning of the episode Lino Banfi announced his farewell: “I’m here to confirm that I cannot continue. I can not do it. I’m going on 3 antibiotics a day”. The race then started. The couple formed by… had to leave the talent show Updating…

THE RANKING

Below is the ranking of the fourth episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023:

Competitors

We saw the eliminated from the fourth episode of Dancing with the Stars 2023, but who are the competitors in the race? In total, 12 VIP competitors are called upon to compete in dance, flanked by professional male and female dancers. Judging their performances by the feared jury made up of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Carolyn Smith and Guillermo Mariotto. Which couples are competing? Here is the complete list:

Carlotta Mantovan-Moreno Porcu

Teo Mammucari-Anastasia Kuzmina

Simona Ventura-Samuel Peron

Rosanna Lambertucci-Simone Casula

Paola Perego-Angelo Madonia

Lorenzo Tano (son of Rocco Siffredi)-Lucrezia Lando

Wanda Nara-Pasquale La Rocca

Ricky Tognazzi-Tove Villfor

Lino Banfi-Alessandra Tripoli

Antonio Caprarica-Maria Ermachkova

Giovanni Terzi-Giada Lini

Sara Croce-Luca Favilla

Streaming and TV

We saw the couples and those eliminated from Dancing with the Stars 2023 today (11 November 2023), but where to see the episodes live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 8.35pm for ten episodes starting from 21 October 2023. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform (subject to email or social network registration) RaiPlay, which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. You can catch up on episodes and performances at any time thanks to the on demand function.