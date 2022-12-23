Dancing with the Stars 2022, winner: who won the final, 23 December

DANCING WITH THE STARS 2022 WINNER – Who won the 17th edition of Dancing with the Stars which tonight, 23 December 2022, saw the broadcast of the final hosted by Milly Carlucci on Rai 1? The couple formed by… NEWS UPDATE…

Other awards:

Paolo Rossi Award: Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini

Prize of the President of the Jury: Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini

THE FINAL RANKING

Below is the final ranking of Dancing with the Stars 2022, from the winner to the “last” classified:

UPDATING…

Fourth classified with equal merit: Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron;

THE PARTIAL RANKING DURING THE FINAL

Below is the partial classification announced during the final at the end of the first heat:

Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia 11 points Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor 10 points Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu 7 points Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca 7 points Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula 5 points Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron 2 points Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini – WITHDRAWN

After announcing the ranking Milly Carlucci explained that the couples will now compete in this way: the first with the sixth; the second with the fifth; the third with the fourth. So these are the challenges: Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia vs Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron; Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor vs Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula; Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu vs Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca.

