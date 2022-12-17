Dancing with the stars 2022, when the final and final episode is aired

When is the final and final episode of Dancing with the Stars 2022, the show hosted by Milly Carlucci on Rai 1 on Saturday evening, aired? The talent final is scheduled for Friday 23 December 2022 at 21.20. The finalist couples will take part in the last act of Ballando 2022: Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini, Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu, Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia, Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron, Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor and Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula più the couple fished out during today’s episode, 17 December.

The jury will be the same: Fabio Canino, Ivan Zazzaroni, Guillermo Mariotto, Carolyn Smith and Selvaggia Lucarelli. Commentator on the sidelines again Alberto Matano, flanked by a different guest at each episode, while in the part of the popular jury, alongside Rossella Erra there are Simone Di Pasquale and Sara Di Vaira.

Streaming and TV

We have seen when the final (last episode) of Dancing with the Stars 2022 is aired, but where to see the tenth episode of Dancing with the Stars 2022 on TV and streaming? The show will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Friday 23 December in prime time. It is also possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free RaiPlay platform (subject to email or social network registration), which allows you to follow all Rai programs live from your PC, tablet or smartphone. Don’t know how to use RaiPlay? Don’t panic, we’ll explain it to you. Starting the live streaming of Dancing with the Stars or another program or film is very simple: once on the site, register. Done? Perfect, now click on the curtain at the top left, a series of items will open, click on direct. Once in the selected section Rai 1 and enjoy the show. You can retrieve your bets at any time thanks to the on-demand function.