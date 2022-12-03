Dancing with the stars 2022, when it’s back on Rai 1

When is Dancing with the Stars 2022 back on Rai 1? The program last night, December 2, saw the ninth episode airing. The tenth will not be broadcast on 10 December, but rather on Saturday 17 December 2022. Milly Carlucci’s program will in fact take a short two-week break. The reason? To make room for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. From 17 September the show will resume its usual location: Saturday evening at 20.35.

We have seen when Dancing with the Stars 2022 is back on the air, but how many episodes are planned? A total of 11 episodes will be broadcast, all live on Saturday evenings on Rai 1 starting from 8 October 2022 at 20.35, immediately after Tg1. The final will be aired on Friday 23 December 2022. In between a 2 week break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here is the full schedule (attention: may vary):

First episode: Saturday 8 October 2022 TRANSMITTED

Second episode. Saturday, October 15, 2022 TRANSMITTED

Third episode: Saturday 22 October 2022 TRANSMITTED

Fourth episode: Saturday 29 October 2022 TRANSMITTED

Fifth episode: Saturday 5 November 2022 TRANSMITTED

Sixth episode: Saturday 12 November 2022 TRANSMITTED

Seventh episode: Saturday, November 19, 2022 TRANSMITTED

Eighth episode: Saturday 26 November 2022, 10 pm TRANSMITTED

Ninth episode: Friday 2 December 2022, 10 pm TRANSMITTED

Two week break

Tenth episode: Saturday 17 December 2022

Eleventh episode: Friday 23 December 2022

