Dancing with the stars 2022, when it’s back on Rai 1

When is Dancing with the Stars 2022 back on Rai 1? The program on December 2 saw the airing of the ninth episode. The tenth will not be broadcast today, December 10, but rather on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Milly Carlucci’s program will in fact take a short break. The reason? To make room for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, especially the France-England quarter-final. From Saturday 17 September the show will resume its usual location: Saturday evening at 20.35.

How many bets

We have seen when Dancing with the Stars 2022 is back on the air, but how many episodes are planned? A total of 11 episodes will be broadcast, all live on Saturday evenings on Rai 1 starting from 8 October 2022 at 20.35, immediately after Tg1. The final will be aired on Friday 23 December 2022. In between a 2 week break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here is the full schedule (attention: may vary):

First episode: Saturday 8 October 2022 TRANSMITTED

Second episode. Saturday, October 15, 2022 TRANSMITTED

Third episode: Saturday 22 October 2022 TRANSMITTED

Fourth episode: Saturday 29 October 2022 TRANSMITTED

Fifth episode: Saturday 5 November 2022 TRANSMITTED

Sixth episode: Saturday 12 November 2022 TRANSMITTED

Seventh episode: Saturday, November 19, 2022 TRANSMITTED

Eighth episode: Saturday 26 November 2022, 10 pm TRANSMITTED

Ninth episode: Friday 2 December 2022, 10 pm TRANSMITTED

Two week break

Tenth episode: Saturday 17 December 2022

Eleventh episode: Friday 23 December 2022

Social

The program is also very active on social networks where various contents are posted. What are the official channels? Here they are: